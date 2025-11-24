The writing is on the wall

When walking in the street the other day I was scolded by a group of elderly men in the town where I live. They called me all sorts of names as I walked by with my fresh Maltese loaf in hand. I let it go but only after shutting them up and telling them in some very colourful Maltese: 'Did you forget how One TV treated Mintoff when he stood up to Alfred Sant in 1998.'