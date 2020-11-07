Minister announces €5 million project for court extension

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis has announced plans for a €5 million extension to the law courts building in Strait Street Valletta.



The extension will accommodate four new halls and 25 offices.

In a press conference this morning, Zammit Lewis said that a dilapidated building next to the court building will be renovated over the next two years to increase the law courts’ capacity.

The minister said that the idea was part of the government’s work to improve the efficiency of the law courts, very often the subject of criticism because of delays.

Other projects included the newly-opened office of the Attorney General, ongoing work on a building to accommodate the Commissioner of Laws and work on the State Advocate’s office, which is expected to be inaugurated soon.

Frank Mercieca, the director of Court Services, explained that this project would be carried out in phases. The first phase is the planning application phase, followed by a transparent tendering process. After that the renovation and restructuring work could begin, he said.

Permanent Secretary Johan Galea told reporters that this was not an isolated project but one of a series of projects being worked on by the ministry. The works are aimed at solving the problem of inadequate space at the Courts and would offer a more dignified working environment to all those working there.