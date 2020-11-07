menu

Minister announces €5 million project for court extension

A dilapidated building next to the court building will be renovated over the next two years to increase the law courts’ capacity with four new halls and 25 offices

matthew_agius
7 November 2020, 1:32pm
by Matthew Agius
Justice minister Edward Zammit Lewis speaks to courts director Frank Mercieca
Justice minister Edward Zammit Lewis speaks to courts director Frank Mercieca

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis has announced plans for a €5 million extension to the law courts building in Strait Street Valletta.

The extension will accommodate four new halls and 25 offices.

In a press conference this morning, Zammit Lewis said that a dilapidated building next to the court building will be renovated over the next two years to increase the law courts’ capacity.

The minister said that the idea was part of the government’s work to improve the efficiency of the law courts, very often the subject of criticism because of delays.

Other projects included the newly-opened office of the Attorney General, ongoing work on a building to accommodate the Commissioner of Laws and work on the State Advocate’s office, which is expected to be inaugurated soon.

Frank Mercieca, the director of Court Services, explained that this project would be carried out in phases. The first phase is the planning application phase, followed by a transparent tendering process. After that the renovation and restructuring work could begin, he said.

Permanent Secretary Johan Galea told reporters that this was not an isolated project but one of a series of projects being worked on by the ministry. The works are aimed at solving the problem of inadequate space at the Courts and would offer a more dignified working environment to all those working there.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Man held after police drugs raid in Marsa
Court & Police

Man held after police drugs raid in Marsa
Minister announces €5 million project for court extension
Court & Police

Minister announces €5 million project for court extension
Matthew Agius
Former chief justice to head probe into lawyer's offer of cash to Times journalist
Court & Police

Former chief justice to head probe into lawyer's offer of cash to Times journalist
Matthew Agius
Fake landlord jailed for seven years on fraud, misappropriation charges
Court & Police

Fake landlord jailed for seven years on fraud, misappropriation charges
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.