Magistrate orders explanation from Jason Azzopardi on Koħħu allegation on ‘criminal minister’

Magistrate Rachael Montebello has ordered a hearing for the Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi, lawyer to the Caruana Galizia family, to explain claims he made about information allegedly provided to the police by murder suspect Vince Muscat.

Jason Azzopardi declared 103FM that Prime Minister Robert Abela has been aware since March 2020 that a member of his Cabinet – “not a lawyer” – has been implicated in a crime by Muscat, in his pleas to police for a presidential pardon in return for information on a series of crimes.

Vincent Muscat ‘il-Koħħu’, one of three men accused of having assassinated the journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, has told the police he can name a Labour politician whom he believes helped plan a heist on the HSBC Malta headquarters in 2010.

Azzopardi did not mention the alleged crime, but specified that the minister was a Cabinet member who was not a lawyer.

“The Prime Minister knows, he has known since March... that Vincent Muscat, in the information he gave to police this March, and I’m not entering into any details, mentioned a person who occupies a Cabinet post... When I say that in the Cabinet there is someone who, a first-class criminal has mentioned him in connection with a serious crime that happened years ago… not connected to Daphne’s murder, but which happened before. Don’t ask me what the crime is. He is not a lawyer…” Azzopardi said on 103FM.

In a court decree, Magistrate Rachel Montebello said it was “shameful” that the acts of the case that had yet to be presented in her court, were being broadcast in the press. “This is an act of contempt to the judicial institutions and it undermines the integrity of the proceedings and good administration of justice,” she said.

Montebello said Azzopardi had to answer for the dissemination of the information in court.

While Azzopardi has refused to elaborate on who the alleged Cabinet member is or what crime he is referring to, his declaration chimed in with allegations advanced in court by Vince Muscat’s lawyer, Marc Sant, who accused lead inspector Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra of playing for time in the interests of “prominent third parties”, in delaying a decision over Muscat’s request for a presidential pardon.

According to Muscat’s court protest, filed back in September 2020, the only reason for the “exaggerated delay” were hidden interests to protect “prominent individuals” yet to be mentioned in connection with Caruana Galizia’s murder.

Muscat held five sessions with the police between January and February 2020, detailing his knowledge of various crimes predating the Caruana Galizia assassination.

Marc Sant told MaltaToday earlier this week that Prime Minister Robert Abela should consider recusing himself on any Cabinet discussion dealing with a pardon for Muscat, given that he previously represented the Agius brothers – mentioned in open court by Melvin Theuma as the suppliers of the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia – on financial disputes.

“I hope he is aware that his is not the only conflict of interest among the current Cabinet members,” Sant said, referring to his client’s case dealing with his request for a pardon. “In our judicial acts we did not mention prominent persons, including some involved in politics, capriciously,” Sant said, refusing to delve any further into his client’s suggestions.