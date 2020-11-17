Motorcyclist seriously injured in traffic accident
A 29-year-old woman was hospitalised following a traffic accident on Tuesday morning in San Gwann
The accident occurred at around 8am in Triq in-Naxxar.
Police said the woman, who was driving a PGO Ligero motorcycle, lost control and crashed.
She was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment and is suffering from serious injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.
