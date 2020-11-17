menu

Motorcyclist seriously injured in traffic accident

A 29-year-old woman was hospitalised following a traffic accident on Tuesday morning in San Gwann

17 November 2020, 4:16pm
The accident occurred at around 8am in Triq in-Naxxar
The accident occurred at around 8am in Triq in-Naxxar

A 29-year-old woman was hospitalised following a traffic accident on Tuesday morning in San Gwann.

The accident occurred at around 8am in Triq in-Naxxar.

Police said the woman, who was driving a PGO Ligero motorcycle, lost control and crashed.

She was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment and is suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Motorcyclist seriously injured in traffic accident
Court & Police

Motorcyclist seriously injured in traffic accident
Yorgen Fenech compilation of evidence: Jason Azzopardi testifies on radio comments
Court & Police

Yorgen Fenech compilation of evidence: Jason Azzopardi testifies on radio comments
Nicole Meilak
Man seriously injured in traffic accident
Court & Police

Man seriously injured in traffic accident
Man jailed after terrorising girlfriend in presence of five-year-old son
Court & Police

Man jailed after terrorising girlfriend in presence of five-year-old son
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.