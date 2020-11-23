Elderly man hospitalised after getting hit by car in Rabat

An 83-year-old man has been seriously injured after getting hit by a car in Rabat.

Police said preliminary investigations revealed that the man was run over by a car at around 7:30 am in Triq is-Saqqajja on Monday morning.

The car, a Toyota Land Cruiser, was driven by a 77-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay.

A medical team was called onsite, which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello has ordered an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.