menu

Elderly man hospitalised after getting hit by car in Rabat

83-year-old seriously injured after getting run over by a Toyota Land Cruiser in Rabat

karl_azzopardi
23 November 2020, 1:20pm
by Karl Azzopardi

An 83-year-old man has been seriously injured after getting hit by a car in Rabat.

Police said preliminary investigations revealed that the man was run over by a car at around 7:30 am in Triq is-Saqqajja on Monday morning.

The car, a Toyota Land Cruiser, was driven by a 77-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay.

A medical team was called onsite, which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello has ordered an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Elderly man hospitalised after getting hit by car in Rabat
Court & Police

Elderly man hospitalised after getting hit by car in Rabat
Karl Azzopardi
Man suffers injuries in Pieta fight
Court & Police

Man suffers injuries in Pieta fight
Peugeot driver causes multiple accidents in Marsaskala
Court & Police

Peugeot driver causes multiple accidents in Marsaskala
Laura Calleja
Man on bail pending appeal charged with aggravated thefts
Court & Police

Man on bail pending appeal charged with aggravated thefts
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.