Vehicle arson mastermind arrested by police

A man who is suspected of being the mastermind behind a series of car arsons has been arrested by the police.

The police said that the 24-year-old, who resides in Zabbar, was being investigated by the police’s arsons unit.

The investigations came following a tip-off of a conspiracy to set a vehicle on fire.

The man was arrested on Wednesday.

He will be charged on Friday. He will appear before magistrate Ian Farrugia.

Police investigations are ongoing.