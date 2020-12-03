Vehicle arson mastermind arrested by police
Mastermind behind series of vehicle arsons apprehended by police
A man who is suspected of being the mastermind behind a series of car arsons has been arrested by the police.
The police said that the 24-year-old, who resides in Zabbar, was being investigated by the police’s arsons unit.
The investigations came following a tip-off of a conspiracy to set a vehicle on fire.
The man was arrested on Wednesday.
He will be charged on Friday. He will appear before magistrate Ian Farrugia.
Police investigations are ongoing.
