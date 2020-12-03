menu

Vehicle arson mastermind arrested by police

Mastermind behind series of vehicle arsons apprehended by police  

karl_azzopardi
3 December 2020, 8:33pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A man who is suspected of being the mastermind behind a series of car arsons has been arrested by the police.

The police said that the 24-year-old, who resides in Zabbar, was being investigated by the police’s arsons unit.

The investigations came following a tip-off of a conspiracy to set a vehicle on fire.

The man was arrested on Wednesday.

He will be charged on Friday. He will appear before magistrate Ian Farrugia.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Vehicle arson mastermind arrested by police
Court & Police

Vehicle arson mastermind arrested by police
Karl Azzopardi
Santa Luċija murder suspect arraigned in court following extradition from Morocco
Court & Police

Santa Luċija murder suspect arraigned in court following extradition from Morocco
Matthew Agius
No bail for Valletta man charged with cash, jewellery thefts
Court & Police

No bail for Valletta man charged with cash, jewellery thefts
Matthew Agius
Marlene Mizzi loses appeal in Casa libel case
Court & Police

Marlene Mizzi loses appeal in Casa libel case
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.