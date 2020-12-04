menu

Man seriously injured in traffic accident in Cospicua

A 44-year-old man was hospitalised following a traffic accident on Thursday morning

4 December 2020, 7:53am
Police said the man lost control of his Citroen vehicle and crashed into some trees. 

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

