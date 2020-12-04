Man seriously injured in traffic accident in Cospicua
A 44-year-old man was hospitalised following a traffic accident on Thursday morning
The accident occurred at 11:15am in Triq St. Nicholas, Cospicua.
Police said the man lost control of his Citroen vehicle and crashed into some trees.
The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.
A police investigation is ongoing.
