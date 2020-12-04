Woman hospitalised after being hit by car in Sliema

A woman was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Sliema on Friday morning.

The accident occurred at 12:15am in Triq Guze ’Howard.

Police said the woman from Sliema was hit by a Nissan driven by a 25-year-old from San Gwann.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

Magistrate Neville Camilleri has been appointed to the inquiry.

A police investigation is ongoing.