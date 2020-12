A 56-year-old Italian man from Zebbug has been hospitalized after a crash in Zebbug.

The incident happened in Mdina Road.

Police said the man was injured after a VW Golf he was driving crashed into a Peugeot 2008 driven by a 41-year-old from Zebbug.

An ambulance took the man to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.