menu

Boy grievously injured after getting hit by car

Marsascala incident leaves boy grievously injured

karl_azzopardi
22 December 2020, 5:46pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 14-year-old boy has been rushed to Mater Dei Hospital’s emergency ward after getting hit by a car on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened at around 12:15 pm on Tuesday, after the boy was hit by an Isuzu vehicle in Triq ix-Xagħjra, Ħaż-Żabbar.

The car was being driven by a 46-year-old Italian man living in Marsascala.  

An ambulance was called onsite which took the boy to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Boy grievously injured after getting hit by car
Court & Police

Boy grievously injured after getting hit by car
Karl Azzopardi
Customs intercept €2.75 million in cash over five year period
Court & Police

Customs intercept €2.75 million in cash over five year period
Laura Calleja
Cashier held up at knife-point in Bormla
Court & Police

Cashier held up at knife-point in Bormla
Kurt Sansone
Massive arson attack in Gudja destroys 18 cars
Court & Police

Massive arson attack in Gudja destroys 18 cars
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.