Boy grievously injured after getting hit by car

A 14-year-old boy has been rushed to Mater Dei Hospital’s emergency ward after getting hit by a car on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened at around 12:15 pm on Tuesday, after the boy was hit by an Isuzu vehicle in Triq ix-Xagħjra, Ħaż-Żabbar.

The car was being driven by a 46-year-old Italian man living in Marsascala.

An ambulance was called onsite which took the boy to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.