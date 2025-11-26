Malta’s realigned AI strategy: A Human-Centred Vision | Silvio Schembri
Silvio Schembri is economy minister
Malta has proven that its size poses no barrier to its ambition. In 2019, we were among the first countries to set out a comprehensive vision for artificial intelligence (AI), long before today’s breakthroughs have made the technology part of everyday conversation. We recognised that in a world being reshaped by technology, we cannot afford to be passive spectators.
Today, as Malta realigns its National AI Strategy towards 2030, the question is no longer whether AI will boost our economy and transform our society, but whether we will manage to shape that transformation or be shaped by it.
The 2019 strategy helped us lay important foundations necessary to dream beyond. We strengthened our digital infrastructure, attracted new investment, encouraged digital innovation across sectors, and raised public awareness about AI. We invested in education and skills. We positioned Malta as a serious, credible player in European and international discussions on emerging technologies.
But the world has changed faster than many predicted. General-purpose AI systems are now universally accessible. European regulation, including the AI Act and other digital frameworks, have come into play. And with the increase in the use of AI solutions, public expectations have started to shift, driven by the awareness of the need for safety, accountability, and fairness.
That is why the realigned AI strategy is not simply an update, but reflects a new mindset. And it is in this spirit that feedback on the draft strategy is being sought from the stakeholders and the general public.
In the strategy, we are moving away from a technology-first approach and placing people and societal well-being at the centre. AI must serve the community, not the other way around. It must help our SMEs compete, our public sector deliver better services, support the healthcare system, education, and environmental goals. The technology and economic aspects then arise as side effects of this, not the other way round.
To achieve this, the strategy focuses on two main enablers: An informed public and a skilled workforce, citizens who understand what AI is and what it is not, and workers who can use these tools effectively and responsibly; robust regulatory, policy, security and support structures with clear rules, strong institutions, and the right incentives for innovation that respects our rights and values.
Quality data, tools and public, private sector adoption
Built on these foundations, the strategy focuses on three pillars: Ensuring access to quality data and infrastructure; leveraging AI to improve public services and private-sector competitiveness; and advancing AI research and innovation so that Malta contributes to, rather than merely consumes, the technologies of the future.
The strategy aims to go beyond a checklist to be implemented and owned by government. It aims to be implemented with educators, entrepreneurs, workers, unions, civil society and the public. This is why feedback to this proposed strategy from the public and from the stakeholders is important more than ever.
With the speed of development of new technology, it is important that our vision extends beyond the electoral cycle, so that today’s young generation will grow up in a Malta where technology expands, rather than constrains, their choices—a country that is digitally advanced but still deeply human.