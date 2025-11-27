Labour presents 2024 accounts to Electoral Commission

The Labour Party has presented its audited accounts for 2024 to the Electoral Commission, fulfilling its legal obligations under the law on financing of political parties.

The financial report, audited by Grant Thornton and endorsed by delegates at the Annual General Conference held about a month ago, was submitted by a delegation led by party president Alex Sciberras at the Electoral Commission’s office in Naxxar on Wednesday morning.

“The Labour Party is showing that it takes its responsibilities seriously and is always adhering to transparency and accountability obligations,” Sciberras said.

The report was immediately published on the Electoral Commission’s website following its presentation.

The Labour Party has consistently met its legal obligations by presenting audited accounts on time each year, as required by law for all political parties in Malta.

This stands in contrast to the Nationalist Party, which has been violating the law for the past five years by failing to present its audited accounts, remaining neither transparent nor accountable to its members and the general public.

Earlier this month, PN leader Alex Borg said the party accounts would be completed and published within his first 100 days as leader. Speaking at a political event on November 2, Borg confirmed he was overseeing the technical team working on the financial accounts and that significant progress had been made.

In October, Nationalist Party CEO Sabine Agius Cabourdin had revealed that the Nationalist Party's audited accounts were set to be published by the end of November.

“When I make a promise, I deliver,” Borg said at the time, adding that he had published his own leadership campaign expenses, funded mainly through family resources and social fundraising events.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​