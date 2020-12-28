Four, including one-year-old, hospitalised following head-on collision

Updated at 5:39pm with health status of victims

A one-year-old baby and three other people have been hospitalised following a head-on collision in Dingli.

Police said the incident happened at around 12:30 pm in Triq ir-Rabat, Dingli. The road has been closed down due to the crash, with motorists urged to avoid the area.

The first car involved in the crash was a VW Polo, which was carrying a 48-year-old woman from Rabat, a 25-year-old female from Dingli and the one-year-old baby.

The second car was a Ford Transit van driven by a 33-year-old man from Gzira.

CPD officers and an ambulance were called onsite, and all four people were hospitalised.

The 48-year-old suffered grievous injuries, while the other three persons experienced light injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.