Three hospitalised following 50-man brawl in Paceville

Three persons have been hospitalised following a brawl in Paceville on New Year’s Eve.

Police were notified of an incident in Triq Gort, Paceville at around 1:00 am.

A large number of police personnel were called onsite, due to the number of people involved in the fight. 50 people are suspected of being involved in the incident.

The hospitalised persons’ condition is not yet known.

Police are interviewing people in connection with the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.