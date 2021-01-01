menu

Three hospitalised following 50-man brawl in Paceville

Paceville fight on New Year’s Eve leaves three people hospitalised 

karl_azzopardi
1 January 2021, 12:17pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Three persons have been hospitalised following a brawl in Paceville on New Year’s Eve. 

Police were notified of an incident in Triq Gort, Paceville at around 1:00 am. 

A large number of police personnel were called onsite, due to the number of people involved in the fight. 50 people are suspected of being involved in the incident. 

The hospitalised persons’ condition is not yet known. 

Police are interviewing people in connection with the case. 

Police investigations are ongoing. 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Three hospitalised following 50-man brawl in Paceville
Court & Police

Three hospitalised following 50-man brawl in Paceville
Karl Azzopardi
Man hospitalised after losing control of his car
Court & Police

Man hospitalised after losing control of his car
Karl Azzopardi
Man who fled Hungarian authorities is arrested by police in Malta
Court & Police

Man who fled Hungarian authorities is arrested by police in Malta
Karl Azzopardi
Police find cocaine, cannabis after arrest in Marsaxlokk
Court & Police

Police find cocaine, cannabis after arrest in Marsaxlokk
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.