Three men accused of executing Caruana Galizia murder want all Theuma recordings exhibited

Murder suspects George and Alfred Degiorgio, and Vince Muscat were back in court on Wednesday to ask for all recordings made by pardoned middleman Melvin Theuma to be exhibited.

The three men stand accused of planting and detonating the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia on 16 October 2017 after being commissioned to do the crime by Theuma. All three deny the accusations.

Businessperson Yorgen Fenech is charged in separate proceedings of masterminding the murder.

Lawyers for the Degiorgios and Muscat want all the recordings to be exhibited in their clients' case but the prosecution is objecting, insisting that only 10 were of relevance to the case against the three men.

The court is expected to rule on the matter in the next sitting on 21 January.

In today's sitting, Theuma had to continue testifying but the court will first hear from the psychiatrists overseeing the man. Theuma attempted suicide last year and has so far not continued testifying pending clearance from his psychiatrists.