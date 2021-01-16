Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Birzebbugia collision

A 31 year old Finnish motorcyclist was seriously injured when his bike collided with a car in Birzebbugia on Saturday morning.

Police said the impact, between the KTM motorcycle and a Volkswagen Golf driven by a 22 year-old man from Ghaxaq, took place on Triq Ghar Dalam at around 9:45 am.

The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

The police are investigating the incident.