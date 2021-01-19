menu

Yorgen Fenech compilation: Court bars publication of psychiatrists' findings on Melvin Theuma

The first compilation of evidence hearing against Yorgen Fenech for 2021 is a short sitting during which several experts presented their findings • Court bars reporting of psychiatrists' findings on Melvin Theuma

matthew_agius
19 January 2021, 10:08am
by Matthew Agius
Yorgen Fenech (right) stands charged with complicity in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia (File Photo)
Three psychiatrists who analysed Daphne Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma have presented their findings to the court in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech.

However, the findings as to whether Theuma is fit to continue testifying cannot be reported on court order.

Today's sitting was the first for 2021. Fenech is accused of masterminding the murder of Caruana Galizia in 2017 and compilation of evidence proceedings are ongoing.

Theuma is the key witness in the proceedings after having been given a presidential pardon to tell all. He attempted suicide last summer.

In today's sitting, court expert Alvin Cardona presented a report on the data he was asked to analyse while a representative of the Asset Recovery Bureau filed a report on the accused's assets.

Prosecuting police officers, Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra, could not attend the sitting because they are in self-imposed quarantine after some of their staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding. Fenech is represented by lawyers Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran.

The prosecution is being led by the police aided by the office of the Attorney General.

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi is appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.

10:46 That's it for today. Thank you for following. Kurt Sansone
10:43 The court is now thrashing out dates for the next sitting. The sitting is set for 28 January at 9:30am and if the police prosecutors are still not well, it will be held on 2 February. The sitting is adjourned. Kurt Sansone
10:39 The witness presents a report containing a list of the accused's assets. He steps off the stand. Kurt Sansone
10:38 Defence lawyer Marion Camilleri asks the court to ban the publication of anything he says. Kurt Sansone
10:37 A representative of the Asset Recovery Bureau is summoned to the stand. Kurt Sansone
10:37 Fenech’s defence lawyer Charles Mercieca says that the defence had not been notified with the application. The Attorney General is not aware either. Kurt Sansone
10:36 Expert Alvin Cardona has presented copies of the hard drive which he was engaged to report on. It appears that he had filed an application before the inquiring magistrate which was refused, but it is not clear what about. Kurt Sansone
10:31 The psychiatrists hand over their report and step off the witness stand. Kurt Sansone
10:23 Journalists are to remain inside the courtroom but cannot report what the experts are testifying. Kurt Sansone
10:21 The court orders that none of the psychiatrists' testimony be broadcast and this to protect the private lives of the persons reported on. Kurt Sansone
10:21 Dr Jean Paul Giorgio, Dr George Debono and Dr Ethel Felice are administered the oath. Kurt Sansone
10:20 The team of three court-appointed psychiatrists take the stand. They were tasked to report on the state of pardoned middleman Melvin Theuma, who is the key witness in the case. Theuma attempted suicide last summer. Kurt Sansone
10:19 Experts will testify. Kurt Sansone
10:19 A knock on the door and every one rises. Magistrate Montebello enters the courtroom and the sitting begins. The court observes that both prosecuting police inspectors are indisposed due to quarantine. Kurt Sansone
10:13 We are waiting for Magistrate Rachel Montebello to emerge from chambers. Yorgen Fenech is already sitting in the dock, discussing his case with his lawyers Marion Camilleri and Charles Mercieca. Kurt Sansone
10:12 Inspector Shawn Pawney has stepped up to the plate and will be taking over prosecution duties for this sitting. Kurt Sansone
10:12 We are informed that Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra are self- isolating after members of their staff came down with COVID-19. Kurt Sansone
10:10 Good morning. Kurt Sansone

 

 

 

Matthew Agius is the Senior Reporter on Law and Court Affairs at MaltaToday. He is also ...
