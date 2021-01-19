Yorgen Fenech compilation: Court bars publication of psychiatrists' findings on Melvin Theuma

Three psychiatrists who analysed Daphne Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma have presented their findings to the court in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech.

However, the findings as to whether Theuma is fit to continue testifying cannot be reported on court order.

Today's sitting was the first for 2021. Fenech is accused of masterminding the murder of Caruana Galizia in 2017 and compilation of evidence proceedings are ongoing.

Theuma is the key witness in the proceedings after having been given a presidential pardon to tell all. He attempted suicide last summer.

In today's sitting, court expert Alvin Cardona presented a report on the data he was asked to analyse while a representative of the Asset Recovery Bureau filed a report on the accused's assets.

Prosecuting police officers, Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra, could not attend the sitting because they are in self-imposed quarantine after some of their staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding. Fenech is represented by lawyers Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran.

The prosecution is being led by the police aided by the office of the Attorney General.

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi is appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.