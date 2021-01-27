Five arrested in Zejtun drug raids

Five people have been arrested over the possession of drugs following raids in Zejtun.

Police said the arrests were carried out after a number of raids. In an operation carried out on Sunday, police stopped a 53-year-old male in Triq Bon Kunsill, with a search yielding three packets containing a substance suspected of being cocaine.

Further searches were carried out at his residence in Triq Siniskal. 11 packets containing cocaine found hidden in birdseed were uncovered by the K9 unit.

In another operation on Tuesday, police arrested four persons following days of surveillance. A search at a residence in Triq Joe Attard yielded a number of packets containing substances suspected of being cocaine and heroin ready to be trafficked.

Cash and objects used for the trafficking of drugs were also found at the residence.

Police investigations are ongoing.