Melvin Theuma testifies in Daphne Caruana Galizia murder compilation

This story will be continuously updated

Murder middleman Melvin Theuma is testifying as the compilation of evidence against three men charged with executing the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 continues.

This is Theuma's first appearance on the witness stand since being cleared by three psychiatrists to continue testifying.

George Degiorgio, his brother Alfred Degiorgio, and Vince Muscat, stand charged with procuring, planting and detonating the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia.

Theuma is being cross-examined by Muscat's lawyer, Marc Sant.

Theuma used Signal

Replying to questions from Sant, Theuma said he made use of the mobile messaging app Signal after Yorgen Fenech suggested he start using it.

He also confirmed that at times, Fenech used to contact him using a foreign number.

Theuma told the court that on 13 November 2019, Fenech instructed him to delete all correspondence between them. This was six days before Fenech was stopped by the army from leaving Malta on his yacht and arrested by police as a person of interest in the Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

Asked by Sant whether he had any issues with former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar, Theuma said “no”.

The witness continued that third parties told him that the ex-police commissioner knew that he had recordings linked to the Caruana Galizia murder.

Theuma has started secretly recording conversations between himself, Fenech and others, when he realised that one of the accused – Vince Muscat – started speaking to the police about the murder.

In previous testimony, Theuma said he feared that the murder would be pinned on him since the three men who carried out the assassination did not know about Yorgen Fenech.

The recordings would serve as an ‘insurance policy’ of sorts.

Edwin Brincat, il-Ġojja

Theuma was asked about Edwin Brincat, known as il-Ġojja, a car dealer. Theuma confirmed that Brincat had asked him to hand over the recordings.

From previous court testimony, it emerged that Brincat was a confidante to former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar. Brincat had gone to Cutajar’s house to ask for a favour and the ex-police chief had asked him to enquire about Theuma’s recordings linked to the Caruana Galizia murder.

Theuma and lawyer Arthur Azzopardi

A recording is played out in court and subsequently, Theuma is asked by the lawyer how he knew lawyer Arthur Azzopardi.

Theuma testified that he sometimes referred clients to Azzopardi and on one occasion they also went out to eat together.

At one point in the proceedings, Azzopardi was Muscat’s lawyer. However, he gave up the brief.

Yorgen’s relationship with Keith Schembri’s secretary

Theuma is asked about Charlene Bianco Farrugia, who was Keith Schembri’s secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister.

He told the court that he used to be in touch with her and suspected that she and Fenech had a relationship of sorts between them. Theuma said that he once drove Fenech and Bianco Farrugia to the airport together.

Previously

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is expected to rule later on whether all recordings made by Theuma should be heard in court.

A key witness to the prosecution, Theuma attempted suicide last summer. He was given a presidential pardon to tell all about the murder. Theuma had acted as a middleman between alleged mastermind Yorgen Fenech and the three alleged executors.

At the last sitting, Theuma’s testimony was postponed after legal wrangling over the recordings. Lawyer William Cuschieri, appearing for the Degiorgio brothers, insisted all recordings should be heard as happened in the Yorgen Fenech case.

Fenech is undergoing separate proceedings over charges that he masterminded the murder.

Courtroom players

Accused: George Degiorgio, known as Iċ-Ċiniż, Alfred Degiorgio, known as il-Fulu,

Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu.

Key witness: Melvin Theuma, who served as a middleman between alleged mastermind Yorgen Fenech and the three alleged executors.

Prosecution: Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra, aided by Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia

Defence lawyers: William Cuschieri for the Degiorgios and Marc Sant for Muscat

Parte civile lawyers: Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia for the Caruana Galizia family

Presiding magistrate: Claire Stafrace Zammit