Motorcyclist seriously injured in Hamrun accident
A 50-year-old man is hospitalised after losing control of his motorcycle in Hamrun’s main road
A 50-year-old motorcyclist from Marsa was hospitalised with serious injuries on Wednesday morning after losing control of his bike.
The accident happened at around 6:15am in Hamrun’s main road, the police said in a statement.
A district police officer on patrol noticed the male driver on the ground and immediately notified an ambulance.
It is understood that that the man lost control of his motorcycle, a Junak 806. Investigations are ongoing.
