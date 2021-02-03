menu

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Hamrun accident

A 50-year-old man is hospitalised after losing control of his motorcycle in Hamrun’s main road

3 February 2021, 10:01am
by MaltaToday Staff
A 50-year-old motorcyclist from Marsa was hospitalised with serious injuries on Wednesday morning after losing control of his bike.

The accident happened at around 6:15am in Hamrun’s main road, the police said in a statement.

A district police officer on patrol noticed the male driver on the ground and immediately notified an ambulance.

It is understood that that the man lost control of his motorcycle, a Junak 806. Investigations are ongoing.

