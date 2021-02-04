menu

Man injured in construction accident

A 34-year-old man was injured while working at a construction site on Thursday morning

4 February 2021, 1:44pm
A 34-year-old man was injured while working at a construction site within the limits of Ħal Farruġ.

The accident occurred at around 10:20am.

The police said the man from Nepal, a resident of Hamrun injured his hand while working.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.

