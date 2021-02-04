Man injured in construction accident
A 34-year-old man was injured while working at a construction site on Thursday morning
A 34-year-old man was injured while working at a construction site within the limits of Ħal Farruġ.
The accident occurred at around 10:20am.
The police said the man from Nepal, a resident of Hamrun injured his hand while working.
He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.
An investigation is ongoing.
