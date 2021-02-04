Man seriously injured in Nadur quad bike incident

A 36-year-old man has been seriously injured while driving a Kymco quad bike in Nadur.

Police said the incident happened at Triq ir-Rabat, Nadur at around 1:00 pm on Thursday.

The man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked Isuzu van.

A medical team was called on site to assist the victim, who was rushed to the Gozo General Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.