Man seriously injured in Nadur quad bike incident
36-year-old hospitalised after losing control of his quad bike and crashing into a parked van
A 36-year-old man has been seriously injured while driving a Kymco quad bike in Nadur.
Police said the incident happened at Triq ir-Rabat, Nadur at around 1:00 pm on Thursday.
The man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked Isuzu van.
A medical team was called on site to assist the victim, who was rushed to the Gozo General Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
