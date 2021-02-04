menu

Man seriously injured in Nadur quad bike incident

36-year-old hospitalised after losing control of his quad bike and crashing into a parked van

karl_azzopardi
4 February 2021, 3:59pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 36-year-old man has been seriously injured while driving a Kymco quad bike in Nadur.

Police said the incident happened at Triq ir-Rabat, Nadur at around 1:00 pm on Thursday.

The man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked Isuzu van.

A medical team was called on site to assist the victim, who was rushed to the Gozo General Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
