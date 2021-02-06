Car goes up in flames in Mġarr
Firefighters were called to Mġarr on Saturday afternoon after a parked car went up in flames
A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to Triq San Pawl at around 12pm.
Members of the Civil Protection Department were quick to douse the flames, which caused a smoke cloud that could be seen from a significant distance. Nobody was injured.
