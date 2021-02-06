menu

Car goes up in flames in Mġarr

Firefighters were called to Mġarr on Saturday afternoon after a parked car went up in flames

6 February 2021, 3:02pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Photo by Ian Farrugia/@midi.ochre (Instagram)
Firefighters were called to Mġarr on Saturday afternoon after a parked car went up in flames.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to Triq San Pawl at around 12pm.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were quick to douse the flames, which caused a smoke cloud that could be seen from a significant distance. Nobody was injured.

