Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gudja accident

A motorcyclist was hospitalised after a traffic accident in Gudja

9 February 2021, 7:40am
The accident took place at around 6pm in Triq Dawret il-Gudja
A motorcyclist was hospitalised after a traffic accident in Gudja. 

The accident took place at around 6pm in Triq Dawret il-Gudja. 

Police said the 45-year-old, who is from Zurrieq, was riding a Yamaha Crypton R in Triq Dawret il-Gudja when he was involved in a collision with a Toyota Vitz that was being driven by a 37-year-old man from Gudja.

A 17-year-old from Zurrieq riding pillion was not injured.

An investigation is underway. 

