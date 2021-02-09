Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gudja accident

A motorcyclist was hospitalised after a traffic accident in Gudja.

The accident took place at around 6pm in Triq Dawret il-Gudja.

Police said the 45-year-old, who is from Zurrieq, was riding a Yamaha Crypton R in Triq Dawret il-Gudja when he was involved in a collision with a Toyota Vitz that was being driven by a 37-year-old man from Gudja.

A 17-year-old from Zurrieq riding pillion was not injured.

An investigation is underway.