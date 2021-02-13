menu

Man grievously injured in Pembroke stabbing incident

Police said the victim had been involved in an argument

matthew_agius
13 February 2021, 11:19am
by Matthew Agius

Police are actively searching for a suspect after a 24 year old man from Senegal was seriously injured in a stabbing in Pembroke early this morning .

Police report that they had received information that a man had been injured in the vicinity of Pembroke at around 6:30am. Officers immediately went to the scene and found the injured man. They called for medical backup and the man was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance.

Further investigations discovered that the victim had been involved in an argument with another man and had allegedly suffered stab wounds.

He was certified as having been grievously injured. Police investigations are ongoing.

Matthew Agius is the Senior Reporter on Law and Court Affairs at MaltaToday. He is also ...
More in Court & Police
Man grievously injured in Pembroke stabbing incident
Court & Police

Man grievously injured in Pembroke stabbing incident
Matthew Agius
Two motorcyclists grievously injured in separate accidents
Court & Police

Two motorcyclists grievously injured in separate accidents
Paul Cocks
Man who converted to Christianity from Islam is living in terror after being stabbed for apostasy
Court & Police

Man who converted to Christianity from Islam is living in terror after being stabbed for apostasy
Matthew Agius
Ahrax kidnap victim appears to have fled Malta, court told
Court & Police

Ahrax kidnap victim appears to have fled Malta, court told
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.