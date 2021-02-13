Man grievously injured in Pembroke stabbing incident

Police are actively searching for a suspect after a 24 year old man from Senegal was seriously injured in a stabbing in Pembroke early this morning .

Police report that they had received information that a man had been injured in the vicinity of Pembroke at around 6:30am. Officers immediately went to the scene and found the injured man. They called for medical backup and the man was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance.

Further investigations discovered that the victim had been involved in an argument with another man and had allegedly suffered stab wounds.

He was certified as having been grievously injured. Police investigations are ongoing.