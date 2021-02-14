menu

Argument in Valletta leaves man seriously injured

The victim was allegedly assaulted last night by another man at Old Theatre Street 

nicole_meilak
14 February 2021, 9:08am
by Nicole Meilak

An argument in Valletta has left a 51-year-old man suffering from serious injuries.

At 11:30pm on 13 February, the man entered the Valletta Police Station and reported that, shortly before coming to the station, he was assaulted by another man at Old Theatre Street.

Since the man, who was from Valletta himself, appeared injured, police requested medical assistance and the man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where he was certified to be seriously injured.

Investigations are ongoing, and police are searching for the aggressor.

 

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
