Three drug raids lead to several arrests across the island

Three separate raids carried out by the police's drug squad on Saturday have led to the arrest of four Maltese people.

Days of observation came to a climax on Saturday as police raided a private residence in Santa Lucia, where they arrested a 48-year-old woman. Around 50 packages of what is suspected to be cocaine were found at the residence, together with items relating to drug use and trafficking.

She will be arraigned in court tomorrow.

Later in the day, a 49-year-old Msida resident was arrested after police noticed a suspicious package coming by mail from abroad. The package was tracked and followed to the woman's residence, and police subsequently discovered an amount of suspected cannabis in the package.

A thorough search of the property led police to find more drugs, allegedly cannabis.

Work continued overnight, when police received information that people were allegedly abusing from drugs at a St Julian's hotel. Police entered the room within the hotel, and arrested a 21-year-old resident from Ħamrun and a 19-year-old resident from Żabbar. The pair were found to be in possession of what is suspected to be cannabis.

Police investigations into these cases are ongoing