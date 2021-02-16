21-year-old motorcyclist hospitalised in Xemxija incident

A 21-year-old from Paola has been seriously injured after being involved in a motorcycling incident at Xemxija yesterday evening.

Police said the man had lost control of his SYM Symphony motorcycle and fell down near the Olympic Gardens in Xemxija, at around 8:00 pm.

The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as having suffered from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.