menu

21-year-old motorcyclist hospitalised in Xemxija incident

Xemxija motorcycling incident leaves 21-year-old seriously injured

16 February 2021, 9:19am
by Jonas Simbeye
The incident happened in the vicinity of the Olympic Gardens in Xemxija
The incident happened in the vicinity of the Olympic Gardens in Xemxija

A 21-year-old from Paola has been seriously injured after being involved in a motorcycling incident at Xemxija yesterday evening. 

Police said the man had lost control of his SYM Symphony motorcycle and fell down near the Olympic Gardens in Xemxija, at around 8:00 pm.

The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as having suffered from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Man charged after officers find 36 packets of cannabis in Marsa
Court & Police

Man charged after officers find 36 packets of cannabis in Marsa
Matthew Agius
Money laundering, drug trafficking suspect, arrested after December police raid, granted bail
Court & Police

Money laundering, drug trafficking suspect, arrested after December police raid, granted bail
Matthew Agius
Man in €70,000 theft spree from construction sites to finance cocaine addiction
Court & Police

Man in €70,000 theft spree from construction sites to finance cocaine addiction
Matthew Agius
21-year-old motorcyclist hospitalised in Xemxija incident
Court & Police

21-year-old motorcyclist hospitalised in Xemxija incident
Jonas Simbeye
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.