Man to be charged with arson of prison warder's car

A 42-year-old man will be charged with arson of a prison official’s car in Qormi

kurt_sansone
17 February 2021, 9:46am
by Kurt Sansone
The prison warder's car was set on fire in the early hours of 25 January
The prison warder's car was set on fire in the early hours of 25 January

Police have arrested a 42-year-old man over the arson of a prison warder’s car in Qormi last month.

The man is expected to be charged in court this morning with the arson and for injuring a police sergeant while under arrest at the Qormi police station.

The arson attack happened in the early hours of 25 January in Triq San Edwardu. Police said the perpetrator was identified following investigations by the Qormi district police and the Major Crimes Unit.

