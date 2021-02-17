Man to be charged with arson of prison warder’s car

Police have arrested a 42-year-old man over the arson of a prison warder’s car in Qormi last month.

The man is expected to be charged in court this morning with the arson and for injuring a police sergeant while under arrest at the Qormi police station.

The arson attack happened in the early hours of 25 January in Triq San Edwardu. Police said the perpetrator was identified following investigations by the Qormi district police and the Major Crimes Unit.