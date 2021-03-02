menu

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Zabbar accident

A man was hospitalised on Monday after a traffic accident in Zabbar

2 March 2021, 7:38am
The accident occurred at 5pm at the corner of Triq l-Għollieq and Misraħ il-Qalbiena Maltin
The accident occurred at 5pm at the corner of Triq l-Għollieq and Misraħ il-Qalbiena Maltin

A man was hospitalised on Monday after a traffic accident in Zabbar.

The accident occurred at 5pm at the corner of Triq l-Għollieq and Misraħ il-Qalbiena Maltin. 

Police said a collision took place between a Toyota Auris driven by a 32-year-old from Zejtun and a Yamaska motorcyclist driven by a 29-year-old from Zabbar.

The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Court of Criminal Appeal laments inconsistency in legal interpretation of unassisted police statements
Court & Police

Court of Criminal Appeal laments inconsistency in legal interpretation of unassisted police statements
Matthew Agius
Caruana Galizia murder: Magistrate rules that Vince Muscat must testify against the Degiorgio brothers in the next sitting
Court & Police

Caruana Galizia murder: Magistrate rules that Vince Muscat must testify against the Degiorgio brothers in the next sitting
Matthew Agius
Woman hospitalised after Qormi traffic accident
Court & Police

Woman hospitalised after Qormi traffic accident
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Zabbar accident
Court & Police

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Zabbar accident
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.