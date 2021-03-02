Motorcyclist seriously injured in Zabbar accident

A man was hospitalised on Monday after a traffic accident in Zabbar.

The accident occurred at 5pm at the corner of Triq l-Għollieq and Misraħ il-Qalbiena Maltin.

Police said a collision took place between a Toyota Auris driven by a 32-year-old from Zejtun and a Yamaska motorcyclist driven by a 29-year-old from Zabbar.

The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is ongoing.