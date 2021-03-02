Woman hospitalised after Qormi traffic accident
A woman was hopsitalised after a traffic accident which involved five cars in Qormi
A woman was hospitalised on Monday after being injured in a collision that involved five cars.
The accident occurred at 4:30pm in Triq L-Imdina, Qormi.
Police said the 37-year-old woman from Zebbug, Gozo, was driving a Toyota Vitz. It was involved in a collision with a Kia Rio driven by a 32-year-old woman from Qormi.
The Vitz then crashed into three parked cars.
The woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.
A police investigation is ongoing.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police