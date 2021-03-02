Woman hospitalised after Qormi traffic accident

A woman was hospitalised on Monday after being injured in a collision that involved five cars.

The accident occurred at 4:30pm in Triq L-Imdina, Qormi.

Police said the 37-year-old woman from Zebbug, Gozo, was driving a Toyota Vitz. It was involved in a collision with a Kia Rio driven by a 32-year-old woman from Qormi.

The Vitz then crashed into three parked cars.

The woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is ongoing.