menu

Court staff threaten industrial action over COVID-19 vaccine availability

The Union Deputy Registrars Law Courts have threatened industrial action over the lack of COVID vaccinations being made available to Law Courts staff

matthew_agius
3 March 2021, 3:16pm
by Matthew Agius

The Union Deputy Registrars Law Courts have threatened industrial action over the lack of COVID vaccinations being made available to Law Courts staff.

The union, which represents the majority of court employees has given Friday as a deadline for developments in its request for inoculations, which it says it has been chasing for several weeks.

Failure to meet its demands will result in directives, it said in a letter to the Courts’ Director-General Frank Mercieca.

Last month, the union had also written to Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci as well as Mercieca, expressing concern at the fact that there was no word on vaccinations for court staff.

The court staff represented by the union workers at the coalface of the justice system, in courtrooms, as well as the courts’ various registries and, are in contact with a large number of people every single day, it said. Industrial action at the law courts would wreak havoc on and potentially paralyse the administration of justice in Malta.

The union noted that employees of less risky sectors, such as Maltapost and ARMS Ltd, had already received their vaccinations.

The letter officially requested that its members, as well as other workers falling under the Agency, including the administration and the judiciary, receive their COVID-19 vaccination “as soon as possible.”

Matthew Agius is the Senior Reporter on Law and Court Affairs at MaltaToday. He is also ...
More in Court & Police
Adrian Delia stripped bare: Vella de Fremeaux in-laws paid MP’s €120,000 tax bill
Court & Police

Adrian Delia stripped bare: Vella de Fremeaux in-laws paid MP’s €120,000 tax bill
Matthew Vella
Court staff threaten industrial action over COVID-19 vaccine availability
Court & Police

Court staff threaten industrial action over COVID-19 vaccine availability
Matthew Agius
Mqabba shooting: Criminal court reduces bail deposit for one accused
Court & Police

Mqabba shooting: Criminal court reduces bail deposit for one accused
Matthew Agius
Sicilian man arrested in Malta, to be sent back to Italy for trial over organised crime
Court & Police

Sicilian man arrested in Malta, to be sent back to Italy for trial over organised crime
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.