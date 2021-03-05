menu

Contraband cigarettes seized from garage of medical centre

Customs finds 248,800 cigarettes in the garage of a medical clinic in Birkirkara

laura_calleja
5 March 2021, 4:06pm
by Laura Calleja
(Photo: Customs)
(Photo: Customs)

Customs have sized 248,800 cigarettes from a garage of a medical clinic in Birkirkara. 

On Thursday, customs officials found 19,600 cigarettes in a storage unit in the garage, with an additional 229,200  cigarettes found in a van. 

The Police Economic Crimes Unit was called at the scene for assistance and placed both persons involved under arrest pending an investigation. 

The endangered tax on these items amounts to €4,156 as import duty; €43,505 as excise duty; and €9,878 as value-added tax; for a total amount of €57,539.

