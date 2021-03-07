Mellieha incident leaves 19-year-old hospitalised

A 19-year-old man has been seriously injured after losing control of his VW Golf and crashing into a roundabout.

Police said the incident happened at around 10:15 pm on Saturday evening, in Louis Wettinger Street.

A medical team was called on site to assist the Zejtun youth, before he was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries. Civil Protection personnel also assisted the youth after the crash.

Police investigations are ongoing.