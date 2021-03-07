menu

Mellieha incident leaves 19-year-old hospitalised

The 19-year-old youth lost control of his car and went over a Mellieha roundabout  

karl_azzopardi
7 March 2021, 9:13am
by Karl Azzopardi

A 19-year-old man has been seriously injured after losing control of his VW Golf and crashing into a roundabout.  

Police said the incident happened at around 10:15 pm on Saturday evening, in Louis Wettinger Street. 

A medical team was called on site to assist the Zejtun youth, before he was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries. Civil Protection personnel also assisted the youth after the crash.  

Police investigations are ongoing.  

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
