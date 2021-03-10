Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Delia says ‘no one tried to influence him’ in his years as PN leader

Neither the police nor the magistrate leading the inquiry into allegations surrounding Adrian Delia’s alleged money laundering in Soho had sent for him, the former PN leader told the Daphne public inquiry.

Delia told the panel of three judges that he had been hurt by a series of stories that Daphne Caruana Galizia wrote in the summer of 2017, which implied that he had been involved in money laundering.

“This hurt me a lot. I had been an advocate for 25 years and never had any mention of abuse,” he said.

Asked about one of the most memorable public incidents between him and the murdered journalist, when he used the phrase "biċċa blogger" to describe her, Delia said: "This was one of the things which remained in the public consciousness… I had felt offended."

"Once, twice, three times I had apologised for this and it is something I regret saying," Delia insisted, adding later that he would still defend her right to write what she wrote, despite disagreeing with her.

Asked about the Panama Papers, Delia said that "certainly it is not for me to eulogise the courage of Caruana Galizia in fighting big fights... I mention one that I am also involved in: Vitals... Not everyone has the courage to pursue such stories."

But asked why he didn’t pursue similar court proceedings to his Vitals court case when the stories on 17 Black emerged, Delia said the two circumstances were not the same.

Delia also strenuously denied there ever having been a €50,000 donation to the PN from Yorgen Fenech, who is accused of masterminding the murder of Caruana Galizia, despite the Times of Malta having published chats allegedly showing this having been the case.

He said that the chats may have taken place but that "nothing special" was said in them. "But I don't have them," he explained, as he had deleted them.

Delia had visited Fenech’s ranch once, as part of an event with many other people present, he said. "What I can say is that there is no friendship, never was friendship with Yorgen Fenech…no friendship, no intimacy, no relationship with Fenech," he replied.

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia on Wednesday also heard Pierre Portelli, the former head of media at the PN.

The public inquiry is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia and includes former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.