[LIVE] Koħħu on Daphne plot: ‘David Gatt gave us the thumbs-up. George said Keith il-Kasco must have told him’

The compilation of evidence against George and Alfred Degiorgio accused of planting and triggering the bomb killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continues this morning.

Vincent Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, is expected to testify.

George Degiorgio 55, from St Paul's Bay, known as Ic-Ciniz, Alfred Degiorgio, 53, also St Paul's Bay, known as il-Fulu, are charged with murder and a number of charges relating to explosives.

Previously Muscat pleaded guilty to Caruana Galizia murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is presiding.

Lawyer Marc Sant is appearing for Vince Muscat. Lawyer William Cuschieri is appearing for the Degiorgio brothers.