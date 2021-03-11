[LIVE] Koħħu on Daphne plot: ‘David Gatt gave us the thumbs-up. George said Keith il-Kasco must have told him’
Follow our live-blog: Vincent Muscat ‘il-Koħħu’ says he accompanied Alfred Degiorgio to meet former economy minister Chris Cardona at the time of murder plot; ‘Degiorgio told me Cardona gave him information on police raids’
The compilation of evidence against George and Alfred Degiorgio accused of planting and triggering the bomb killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continues this morning.
Vincent Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, is expected to testify.
George Degiorgio 55, from St Paul's Bay, known as Ic-Ciniz, Alfred Degiorgio, 53, also St Paul's Bay, known as il-Fulu, are charged with murder and a number of charges relating to explosives.
Previously Muscat pleaded guilty to Caruana Galizia murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is presiding.
Lawyer Marc Sant is appearing for Vince Muscat. Lawyer William Cuschieri is appearing for the Degiorgio brothers.
Muscat said he was following all the news being reported about the Caruana Galizia assassination. “(Lawyer and Cardona associate) Dr David Gatt would come down the Marsa den and one time we were taking a coffee, and he started making a thumbs-up sign to me. George asked me, ‘what is he doing?’, and I said, ‘how would I know?’, and then I told him, ‘Does he know about it’? And he told me, ‘do you know who told him? Keith il-Kasco’ (Keith Schembri). We had thought it was Chris Cardona but it was Keith il-Kasco.” Matthew Vella
Arnaud asks for a 10-minute break. Sitting continues at 3pm. Matthew Vella
Muscat says he had “no idea that a mobile phone top-up would have led to our arrests.”
“Alfred Degiorgio told us they would interrogate Chris Cardona and lawyer Arthur Azzopardi,” (Azzopardi was Muscat’s lawyer before dropping his brief in November 2019; he was also previously a lawyer for one of the Agius brothers, Robert). “I told Azzopardi, that ‘were you and Chris Cardona interrogated? He said ‘who? me?’.” Matthew Vella
3 “(Omissis 3) had contact with the assistant commissioner… I can’t remember his name. He’d speak to (omissis 3) and he would get the information from the assistant commissioner. What’s his name? Valletta? Valletta… that’s it. Alfred would get the information this way.” Matthew Vella
“Alfred came to me one time. He told me, ‘Ċens, let me go and meet (minister) Chris Cardona, maybe he’ll give us information. I never met Cardona). But this is what Degiorgio told me. He would go to Castille and speak to him. I would drop him off and go. He would then call me about her whereabouts. One time, Alfred told me ‘Cardona sent me a message. He mentioned the €150,000. He said there are two groups… they quoted the same price).” Matthew Vella
Muscat: “They told him it contained 500g of gelatine. We attached a petrol bottle to it in case it wasn’t strong enough. We kept the bomb in a cardboard box, across several locations, Naxxar, Santa Venera… we even followed the Caruana Galizias when they went abroad. I had said, ‘I think they’re off on holiday because they had a lot of luggage.’ This was around two months before the murder.” Matthew Vella
“It was a neat bomb, it had a stainless steel face. It had an apparatus in which the SIM card would be inserted. The bomb came with a mobile phone. It had a switch. You send a particular message to the SIM card on the bomb. Either Jamie or Robert had told us it would explode seconds later. It had some 500g of explosive. George told us, ‘Let’s hope this one’s not like the Bone bomb’. And then one of the Maksar brothers said the bomb had not been placed under the seat but under the key lock. The car door had shielded him.” Matthew Vella
Muscat: “There were no bombs at the time.” Matthew Vella
“The plan was to have Alfred shoot from under the tree; I would take him away from the scene with a stolen car. As soon as he shot, I would have to raise the gate so that we escape. George started coming up with excuses. The rifle was too noisy. At a point, Alfred was ready to go and called George to start planning the escape. George came back with a stolen Toyota Vitz, stored tin the Naxxar garage. But he made excuses, saying it was too late - it was 11pm - and that there was a roadblock.
“We had weapons in the car. There was a 9mm automatic that took a 16-round magazine, and an AK47 in the car in case we encountered a roadblock.”
Arnaud asks why the AK was not used: “It wasn’t accurate enough,” Muscat says. Matthew Vella
“We went there, and we once saw her car parked close to the church. Alfred had told me, ‘Ċens go and see if she’s there’. I went. She was sitting at a table alone with her iPad. We followed her. She then left, went to her car and drove home.” Matthew Vella