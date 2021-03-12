Father accused of son's murder released from police custody

A man accused of the murder of his son, Antoine, has been released on bail after spending eight months in police custody after finding a third party to act as guarantor.

Salvu Dalli, 68, was accused of the wilful homicide of his son Antoine, 37, last August. Antoine died after suffering a shotgun blast to the abdomen, allegedly fired by his father.

The two had apparently rowed after the son had tried to take his father’s money to finance his drug habit. Salvu had recently returned from a stint at Mount Carmel mental hospital, his lawyer had told the court during his arraignment.

The courts had granted Dalli bail against a €30,000 deposit in February but he had not been able to immediately provide a third-party guarantor. Bail was later granted against a deposit of €10,000. As an added guarantee, he must find three people willing to pay out €10,000 each in the event that he breaches his bail conditions.

Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera noted that the man’s lawyer, Lennox Vella, had informed the court that suitable guarantors had been found. She, therefore, ordered that the man be released from police custody.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Kathleen Calleja Grima and Francesca Zarb appeared parte civile.