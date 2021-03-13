menu

Police investigating hold-up on Cospicua shop

Police said the masked robber stole cash at knifepoint

matthew_agius
13 March 2021, 3:37pm
by Matthew Agius
The robber was armed with a knife, according to the police
A hooded and masked man robbed a shopkeeper at knifepoint in Cospicua in a hold-up earlier this afternoon.

In a statement, the police said they had been informed of the hold-up at around 1:15pm. Initial investigations showed that the robber, armed with a knife, entered a shop in Triq L-Oratorju and demanded money from the cashier, a 61 year old woman.

The robber escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash after the robbery. No injuries were reported.

The crime is being investigated by district police and officers from the Major Crimes Unit.

