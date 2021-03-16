Man arraigned on cocaine and weapons charges

A man from Marsa has been remanded in custody on drugs and weapons charges.

38-year-old Frederick Dalli was arraigned before magistrate Doreen Clarke, accused by Inspector Alfredo Mangion of possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm without a licence, failing to inform the Commissioner of Police that he had come into possession of a firearm and breaching no less than four bail decrees.

Dalli, who is no stranger to the criminal justice system with several convictions to his name, was also accused of recidivism.

His lawyers, Arthur Azzopardi and Mario Mifsud entered a plea of not guilty to the charges – eight in all. Bail was not requested.