[WATCH] Keith Schembri bail request to be decreed on Tuesday

A decision regarding a fresh request for bail for Keith Schembri will be made on Tuesday morning.

Edward Gatt, lawyer to Keith Schembri, put forward his bail submissions during a court hearing on Monday afternoon.

The crux of Gatt's argument is that risks of absconding or tampering of evidence are non-existent. “We shouldn’t be worried about accepting or not accepting bail because of what people might say,” he told the court.

He said that all four of the accused should be granted bail in this scenario.

"With all due respect, the only reasons I can see them not getting bail is because they are who they are."

Arguing against bail, lawyer Elaine Mercieca Rizzo from the Attorney General's office pointed out that while the crime itself started in 2010, it persisted until at least 2019. The crime involved a wide group of people, including auditing firm Nexia BT and financial services firm MFSP.

Mercieca Rizzo admitted that the prosecution isn’t convinced that those accused will allow proceedings to go on serenely. She said that other investigations are ongoing, and those investigations don’t exclude the possibility of having further arrests and arraignments.

Keith Schembri together with his elderly father Alfio Schembri, a director of several of the Kasco companies, and business partner Malcolm Scerri and financial controller Robert Zammit have been charged on multiple counts of money laundering, fraud, forgery and corruption.

Initially, all men were denied bail and taken to the Corradino Correctional Facility.

They formed part of a group of 11 people charged last week, including a former managing director at Allied Newspapers, publishers of Times of Malta.

READ MORE: Progress Press defrauded of millions by two of its own directors and Keith Schembri