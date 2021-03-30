[LIVE] Money laundering case against Brian Tonna, Karl Cini and associates continues
The compilation of evidence against former Nexia BT partners Brian Tonna, Karl Cini, Manuel Castagna and their financial controller Katrin Bondin Carter continues this morning.
The four accused, who all pleaded not guilty, were charged with money laundering, along with others.
In September 2020, Tonna and Cini lost their warrants to practice as accountants after the regulatory authority initiated disciplinary proceedings against them.
The board also suspended the registration of Nexia BT, BTI Management Limited and Nexia BT Advisory Services Limited.
The court had already imposed a wide-ranging freezing order on Tonna and Cini, their companies and linked business associates.
Earlier today, Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech denied bail to Keith Schembri, Malcolm Scerri and Robert Zammit, all linked to the Kasco Group. Schembri's elderly father, Alfio Schembri, was the only one granted bail.
Tonna has claimed that the €100,000 he paid Keith Schembri was the repayment of a personal loan he had received during the time when he was separating from his wife. Kurt Sansone
MFSP, later renamed Zenith, was the financial services firm that held investment accounts for Adrian Hillman, Vince Buhagiar and Keith Schembri. The owners of Zenith – Matthew Pace and Lorraine Falzon - are also facing money laundering charges. Kurt Sansone
Tonna Lowell says he had asked for disclosure several times but this had not been given before 9 December.
“Do we agree that Brian Tonna and Karl Cini had answered all the questions put to them bar those which they had already told the inquiring magistrate?” Kurt Sansone
Willerby Trading was owned by Brian Tonna and was the company from which money was transferred to Keith Schembri. Kurt Sansone