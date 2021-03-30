menu

[LIVE] Money laundering case against Brian Tonna, Karl Cini and associates continues

Follow us live as the  compilation of evidence against former Nexia BT partners Brian Tonna, Karl Cini, Manuel Castagna and their financial controller Katrin Bondin Carter continues

matthew_agius
30 March 2021, 10:07am
by Matthew Agius
Nexia BT partners Brian Tonna (centre) and Karl Cini (right) being transported to Court by police
Nexia BT partners Brian Tonna (centre) and Karl Cini (right) being transported to Court by police
11:49 In one of the companies, KBT Holdings, there were 511 transactions to a Bank of Valletta account, he says. In one of the transactions, BT International paid KBT €25,000 in a single transaction. Kurt Sansone
11:47 A new witness, PC John J. Cauchi from the FCID takes the stand and is administered the oath. He presents a copy of a report which he will be referring to during his testimony. He had been part of the task force entrusted with investigating Nexia BT. He explains that officers were assigned several companies to investigate. Kurt Sansone
11:46 Sciriha suspends his cross-examination. Kurt Sansone
11:46 She says that Castagna’s assets, include a semi-detached house, where he lives and on which he has a loan. Kurt Sansone
11:45 Xuereb confirms that Castagna worked himself up from employee to partner in the firm. Kurt Sansone
11:45 Defence lawyer Michael Sciriha, for Manuel Castagna, cross-examines the witness. Kurt Sansone
11:44 Xuereb says that Tonna and Cini were asked if they were consulted by Kasco Group of which they were the auditors. This second inquiry deals with fraud between several people, including Adrian Hillman, Vince Buhagiar and Keith Schembri, in which foreign structures were set up. Kurt Sansone
11:43 She is now asked about the second inquiry that covered allegations of bribery in the private sector involving Allied Newspapers and Kasco Group. Kurt Sansone
11:42 Xuereb: “At the time, he was not legally separated. There was also a Lombard Bank account and the money he was receiving in cash and cheques from an accountant.” Kurt Sansone
11:42 Tonna Lowell: “But was it part of the community of acquets?” Kurt Sansone
11:41 Xuereb: “He had told us that he had opened it to start saving money...” Kurt Sansone
11:41 Tonna Lowell: “Was it part of the community of acquets?” Kurt Sansone
11:40 Xuereb: “There was the SPX account...” Kurt Sansone
11:40 Tonna Lowell: “So in the middle of separation proceedings, Tonna should have taken from funds from the community of acquets?” Kurt Sansone
11:40 Tonna had told the police he would end up with nothing. Kurt Sansone
11:38 Tonna Lowell grills the witness on the separation of assets after Tonna's marital separation. “Everything which the couple had was subject to the community of acquets,” the lawyer notes.
Tonna has claimed that the €100,000 he paid Keith Schembri was the repayment of a personal loan he had received during the time when he was separating from his wife. Kurt Sansone
11:36 Xuereb says that the loan between Keith Schembri and Brian Tonna, for €100,000 was the subject of a magisterial inquiry. The inquiring magistrate made reference to the court experts' reports on the availability of cash for Tonna. The magisterial inquiry had said that he never needed the loan, as he was in a good financial position not to. Kurt Sansone
11:34 Xuereb: “With regards to false documents we are also dealing with the cheque for €84,000 to MFSP.”
MFSP, later renamed Zenith, was the financial services firm that held investment accounts for Adrian Hillman, Vince Buhagiar and Keith Schembri. The owners of Zenith – Matthew Pace and Lorraine Falzon - are also facing money laundering charges. Kurt Sansone
11:32 Xuereb is asked about documents that were falsified to mislead investigators. Tonna lowell asks that this means they are not actual counterfeits but intended to mislead investigators. “Brian Tonna’s and Karl Cini's document is truthful, but had been backdated,” says Tonna Lowell. Kurt Sansone
11:30 She is speaking about the IIP applications made by Russian individuals. The agent who introduced them to the scheme was based in Russia. Kurt Sansone
11:29 Xuereb: “Tonna had told us that by the end of March they had to hand back the keys. The desks were taken to a garage in Mqabba. In the notitia criminis per se there was no mention of ‘bogus loan’ or ‘kickbacks’.” Kurt Sansone
11:28 Tonna Lowell: “Am I correct in saying they informed the police that they were going through a rough patch as they had to return the San Gwann offices to the landlord. Due to the attachment order they couldn't sell off the desks and other office equipment. Right?” Kurt Sansone
11:27 Xuereb says that in March, Tonna had given copies of emails of which his lawyer had not been informed of. She says that when they were arraigned on 20 March they hadn't given an explanation with regards to several documents. Kurt Sansone
11:23 Tonna Lowell is representing Tonna and Cini. Kurt Sansone
11:23 He asks whether the inspector recalls the first questioning session, where no answers were given. “This was simply a reading of the conclusions of a report,” he says.
Tonna Lowell says he had asked for disclosure several times but this had not been given before 9 December.
“Do we agree that Brian Tonna and Karl Cini had answered all the questions put to them bar those which they had already told the inquiring magistrate?” Kurt Sansone
11:21 Defence lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell begins his cross-examination. Kurt Sansone
11:20 Xuereb says the documents related to Willerby Trading and things that had already happened. “They were definitely backdated, but I don't remember if there were other documents except those relating to Pilatus,” she says.
Willerby Trading was owned by Brian Tonna and was the company from which money was transferred to Keith Schembri. Kurt Sansone
11:16 Xuereb: “She would be sent for by the partners and told what to write and what not to write. When I asked her why she hadn't questioned why the letters were backdated, she said as long as she wasn't signing off on them, she had no reason to. The documents were sent to Pilatus Bank for due diligence requirements.” Kurt Sansone
11:16 Debono asks her whether Bondin Carter had signed any documents. Xuereb says no. Kurt Sansone
11:15 Camilleri steps off the witness stand and Inspector Anne Marie Xuereb is next. Kurt Sansone
11:15 Camilleri: “She had explained that Nexia BT would pay for team building activities, and the like. There was never any suspicion of her tampering with evidence or attempting to flee the islands.” Kurt Sansone
11:14 Debono: “Am I correct in saying that there was nothing inappropriate from the transactions you referred to?” Kurt Sansone
11:12 The inspector clarifies that he investigated the money laundering aspect, not documentation checking, when asked by Debono whether the accused had signed off on anything. Kurt Sansone
11:10 Debono asks whether his client had told the police that she was just a manager following instructions from her superiors. Camilleri replies: “Yes... she had testified that she was the senior accounts manager.” Kurt Sansone
11:10 The defence lawyer says Bondin Carter would receive orders from her seniors and she would type them out. Kurt Sansone
11:09 Debono continues to hammer the point. “Am I right in saying that ‘prepared’ for you means ‘typed’?” Kurt Sansone
11:08 The inspector says this is the territory of his colleague Inspector Anne Marie Xuereb. She will be asked at a later stage. Kurt Sansone
11:07 Camilleri says that “it appears that she and Cini had prepared documentation”. Emails would be sent and she would prepare them, type them out and send to the relevant parties as instructed by Karl Cini. The court asks what he means by “prepare”. Kurt Sansone
11:06 Camilleri says she was spoken to a second time and again released on police bail. Debono reflects on a previous statement made by the inspector. “You mentioned that she prepared documents. Did this consist of just typing?” Kurt Sansone
11:04 Camilleri: “Yes, she brought them and explained the contents.” Kurt Sansone
11:03 Debono notes that Bondin Carter did not feature in the arrest warrants and the first time she was spoken to was on 26 February this year. He says the police sent her a “letter to call” and she complied, going to the Financial Crimes Investigation Department in Santa Venera. Debono refers to bank transactions mentioned by the inspector. “She brought you copies of documentation relating to this, correct?” Kurt Sansone
11:01 Defence lawyer Franco Debono cross-examines the witness. Kurt Sansone
11:01 Bondin Carter had told the police that she was not a chief financial officer or an accountant and had no warrant as an auditor and was simply a manager, obeying the instructions of those above her. She was later released on police bail. The inspector presents the court with various documents relating to Bondin Carter's statements. Kurt Sansone
10:58 The inspector says that when Bondin Carter was shown the documents, she told the police they were made on the instructions of Brian Tonna and at Cini's behest. Kurt Sansone
10:56 Camilleri says that Bondin Carter was later arrested. Her statement was taken and she said that she was a manager in the administration with Nexia BT. She has since left the position. Kurt Sansone
10:55 The inspector says that Katrin Bondin Carter's involvement in the first inquiry – related to allegations of kickbacks between Tonna and Keith Schembri over the sale of Maltese citizenship to Russian nationals – was “considerable”. She had prepared backdated documents with Karl Cini to be presented to Pilatus Bank, which the inspector says did not reflect reality. Kurt Sansone
10:53 Camilleri says that questioning sessions were repeated several times. In March 2021, Cini was questioned in the presence of his lawyers and chose to answer. Similarly, Tonna did the same on the same day. From the inquiry, it emerged that there were monies being paid as backhanders to several people, including Adrian Hilman, the former managing director at Allied Newspapers. Kurt Sansone
10:49 Neither did Cini and Tonna, answer any questions, the inspector tells the court. Kurt Sansone
10:48 Castagna was interrogated but did not answer any questions. Kurt Sansone
10:48 He is describing the police searches at Nexia's San Gwann offices, in which laptops and other electronic devices were seized. The search was carried out at 1am and finished almost an hour later at 1:50am. Kurt Sansone
10:47 On 21 September, Camilleri had asked duty magistrate Josette Demicoli to issue an arrest warrant against Manuel Castagna, Brian Tonna, Keith Schembri and Karl Cini. The arrest of Brian Tonna took place at his home in Marsaskala. Kurt Sansone
10:45 Camilleri, together with his colleagues had been ordered to evaluate the findings of the magisterial inquiry conducted by Natasha Galea Sciberras. A task force was set up. The witness recognises the accused in the dock. Kurt Sansone
10:44 Inspector Ian Camilleri from the Anti-Money Laundering squad takes the stand. Kurt Sansone
10:43 The magistrate orders that the sitting continue, despite the fact that the accused have not yet arrived. Just in time, at 10:43am, the other accused are brought in. The escorting guards receive a reprimand from the magistrate. Kurt Sansone
10:42 Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech enters the hall. She notes that at 10:41am the accused have still not been brought into the courtroom. It is not acceptable that the court has to wait when the time had long been fixed since Thursday. She asks the director of Corradino Correctional Facility to ensure that the court's orders are respected by his subalterns. So far, only Katrin Bondin Carter is in the courtroom. Her lawyers are Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia. Kurt Sansone
10:40 Our senior court reporter Matthew Agius is in Hall 22, waiting for the accused to be led in. Lawyers Matthew Xuereb, Stephen Tonna Lowell, Giannella de Marco and Amadeus Cachia are chatting with the prosecution lawyers. Lawyer Franco Debono also walks in. Kurt Sansone
10:12 Earlier this morning, Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech denied bail to Keith Schembri and his Kasco Group associates Malcolm Scerri and Robert Zammit. Schembri's father, Alfio, was granted bail. Kurt Sansone
10:10 Proceedings against Brian Tonna, Karl Cini, Manuel Castagna and Katrin Bondin Carter are expected to start at 10:30am. Kurt Sansone
10:09 Good morning. Kurt Sansone

The compilation of evidence against former Nexia BT partners Brian Tonna, Karl Cini, Manuel Castagna and their financial controller Katrin Bondin Carter continues this morning. 

The four accused, who all pleaded not guilty, were charged with money laundering, along with others.

In September 2020, Tonna and Cini lost their warrants to practice as accountants after the regulatory authority initiated disciplinary proceedings against them.

The board also suspended the registration of Nexia BT, BTI Management Limited and Nexia BT Advisory Services Limited.

The court had already imposed a wide-ranging freezing order on Tonna and Cini, their companies and linked business associates.

Earlier today, Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech denied bail to Keith Schembri, Malcolm Scerri and Robert Zammit, all linked to the Kasco Group. Schembri's elderly father, Alfio Schembri, was the only one granted bail.

