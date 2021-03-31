Man hospitalised following St Paul's Bay traffic accident

A 39-year-old man was hospitalised on Wednesday following a traffic accident in Dawret San Pawl, St Paul's Bay.

The traffic accident took place at 11:45am. It involved an impact between a WK Bikes motorcycle driven by a 39-year-old man, who lives in Birkirkara and a Toyota car driven by a 21-year-old man who lives in Mġarr.

A 41-year-old female passenger from Sliema was injured on the motorbike and was not injured.

A medical team went to the scene to assist the 39-year-old man. He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he was later certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigation into this case is ongoing.