Two men arrested in connection with multiple thefts

Two persons have been arrested in connection with a series of robberies.

The robberies took place between February and April 2021.

On Wednesday evening, the police arrested two men aged 41 and 34, who had allegedly committed 11 thefts, including two hold-ups.

Police said they included houses, garages, and restaurants in Fgura, Kalkara, Birgu, Paola, Zabbar, Marsa Alam and Zejtun.

They are expected to be brought to court this morning in front of Magistrate Ian Farrugia.