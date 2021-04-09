Mugger jailed for four years

A man from Senglea has been jailed for four years after admitting to robbing a woman at knifepoint.

34 year-old tile layer, Joseph Brincat, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated theft and illegal knife possession when he was arraigned this afternoon before magistrate Ian Farrugia.

Inspector Lydon Zammit, prosecuting together with Inspectors Stephen Gulia and Sarah Zerafa, said that the police had been investigating a report that a weapon was used in the mugging of a foreign woman on April 4. Police discovered that one of the persons who carried out the theft was Brincat.

He was arrested on Wednesday and also found to have been involved in other crimes. Brincat cooperated with the police, Zammit said.

Magistrate Farrugia solemnly warned the man that his admission could mean prison for him, but the man persisted with his plea.

Lawyer Jason Grima, legal aid, said the minimum was 3 years in jail. He asked for a punishment close to the minimum, pointing out the man had made an early admission and had a drug problem.

The court jailed the man for 4 years. It recommended that he be treated for drug addiction in prison. He was also fined €116 for unlicenced knife possession.