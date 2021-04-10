Man grievously injured in Zebbug assault

Police are investigating an incident in Zebbug in which a man was assaulted with a hard object.

In a statement, the police said that initial investigations indicated that an argument had broken out between a 44 year old man from San Gwann and a 22 year old from Gambia immediately before the assault. The younger man suffered injuries later classified as being grievous in nature as a result of the altercation.

An ambulance crew administered first aid and took the Gambian to Mater Dei hsopital for more treatment, where he was certified as having been grievously injured.