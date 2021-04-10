Man grievously injured in Zebbug assault
Altercation between 44 year old San Gwann resident and 22 year old Gambian man left the latter with grievous injuries
Police are investigating an incident in Zebbug in which a man was assaulted with a hard object.
In a statement, the police said that initial investigations indicated that an argument had broken out between a 44 year old man from San Gwann and a 22 year old from Gambia immediately before the assault. The younger man suffered injuries later classified as being grievous in nature as a result of the altercation.
An ambulance crew administered first aid and took the Gambian to Mater Dei hsopital for more treatment, where he was certified as having been grievously injured.