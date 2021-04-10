menu

Man grievously injured in Zebbug assault

Altercation between 44 year old San Gwann resident and 22 year old Gambian man left the latter with grievous injuries

matthew_agius
10 April 2021, 5:21pm
by Matthew Agius
Police are investigating the incident
Police are investigating an incident in Zebbug in which a man was assaulted with a hard object.

In a statement, the police said that initial investigations indicated that an argument had broken out between a 44 year old man from San Gwann and a 22 year old from Gambia immediately before the assault. The younger man suffered injuries later classified as being grievous in nature as a result of the altercation.

An ambulance crew administered first aid and took the Gambian to Mater Dei hsopital for more treatment, where he was certified as having been grievously injured.

 

Matthew Agius is the Senior Reporter on Law and Court Affairs at MaltaToday.
