Lawyer Amadeus Cachia facing charges over falsified court decrees

Lawyer Amadeus Cachia has been granted bail after being arraigned over the falsification of court decrees.

Cachia was arraigned in court on Sunday, facing charges on the falsification of court decrees on the adjournment of sittings for clients of his that are currently being held at Corradino Correctional Facility.

He pleaded not guilty.

During the hearing, the presiding magistrate Josette Demicoli heard how Cachia was allegedly give falsified decrees from the Constitutional Court to prison authorities so that they can be passed on to his client.

The decrees would claim that the client had initiated proceedings before the Constitutional Court, allowing Cachia the ability to charge his clients.

The court issued a ban on the publication of the names of witnesses.

While the defence requested a ban on the publication of his name, this was opposed by the prosecution and ultimately refused by the court.

The magistrate did however uphold a request for bail against a deposit of €2,500 and a personal guarantee of €10,000. He has been ordered not to approach the prosecution, three judges, court officials, prison officers, nor his clients at Corradino Correctional Facility.

Cachia has since been fired from the law firm he was working for over the matter.

Inspectors Wayne Borg and George Frendo led the prosecution.

Lawyers Stephen Tonna Lowell and Marion Camilleri appeared for the accused.