Man admits to stealing dead father's belongings

A 38-year-old man from Sliema has been remanded in custody after admitting to stealing motor vehicles and other items belonging to his recently deceased father, ostensibly to sustain a drug habit.

The unemployed man, who cannot be named due to a court order, was arraigned before magistrate Donatelle Frendo Dimech by Inspector Jessica Bezzina and was charged with aggravated theft.

It is understood that the man had allegedly stolen his father’s car and motorbike shortly after the latter’s death. Among the other items allegedly stolen were two 32-inch televisions and three dogs.

The accused was arrested after his mother filed a report at the police station.

In court this morning, the man pleaded guilty to the charge and apologised, adding that he suffered from depression.

The court put off the case till next week for sentencing, admonishing the man for "letting drug dealers make money off his back."

Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar was defence counsel.