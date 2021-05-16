Two attacked in Marsa, manhunt underway

The police are looking for three men behind an attack in Marsa early on Sunday morning.

Police said that around 00:45, two Eritrean men aged 28 and 18, reported the attack at the Hamrun police station.

The attack allegedly happened in Triq Antonio Doublet, Marsa, after the three men attacked the victims with a sharp object.

The two men were hospitalised and have been certified as suffering from grievous and light injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing, and a manhunt for the aggressors is underway.