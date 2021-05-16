menu

Man grievously injured in Żebbuġ traffic accident

karl_azzopardi
16 May 2021, 5:19pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 32-year-old motorcyclist has been hospitalised after getting involved in a traffic accident on Sunday.

The accident happened in Triq is-Siġġiewi, Ħaż-Żebbuġ at around 11:30 am, when the man’s Honda motorcycle was hit by a Nissan March driven by a 26-year-old woman from Rabat, Gozo.

A medical team was called onsite which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
