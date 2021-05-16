Man grievously injured in Żebbuġ traffic accident

A 32-year-old motorcyclist has been hospitalised after getting involved in a traffic accident on Sunday.

The accident happened in Triq is-Siġġiewi, Ħaż-Żebbuġ at around 11:30 am, when the man’s Honda motorcycle was hit by a Nissan March driven by a 26-year-old woman from Rabat, Gozo.

A medical team was called onsite which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.