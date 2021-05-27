Man spared jail after girlfriend forgives him for revenge porn

A 46-year-old man from San Gwann has been fined €4,000 after pleading guilty to circulating revenge porn featuring his ex-girlfriend, but escaped a prison sentence after the woman forgave him.

Philip Cachia was charged over the images and videos which he had shared with others in Safi last April.

He had admitted the charges, confirming his guilty plea after being given time to reconsider.

In her considerations on punishment, Magistrate Doreen Clarke took into account the fact that Cachia had cooperated with the police, the early guilty plea, as well as the fact that the couple had reconciled and were back together.

The court fined the man €4,000, giving him 18 months in which to pay.

Inspector Eman Hayman prosecuted.